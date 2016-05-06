BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Alimentation Couche-tard Inc :
* Issued EUR 750 million principal amount of 1.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026
* Tard -to use proceeds of offering of about eur 746.4 million to pay down portion of amounts outstanding under senior credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: