May 6 Dentsply Sirona Inc

* Qtrly gaap eps of $0.70

* Qtrly non-gaap adjusted eps $0.69

* Qtrly net sales $772.6 million versus $656.3 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.75, revenue view $3.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.70 to $2.80

* In 2016, we expect constant currency revenue growth of 4% to 6%

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $741.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S