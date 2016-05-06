BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Alder biopharmaceuticals licenses clazakizumab rights to vitaeris
* Says in exchange for rights to clazakizumab, alder has received an equity stake in vitaeris
* In addition, randall c. Schatzman, president and ceo of alder, has joined vitaeris' board of directors
* Specific financial and other terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.