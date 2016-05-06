BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing
May 6 Yume Inc
* Sent a letter to stockholders in connection with annual meeting on may 27, 2016
Sent a letter to stockholders in connection with annual meeting on may 27, 2016

Urges stockholders to vote "for" yume's director nominees on white proxy card
Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.