UPDATE 3-Germany's Fresenius in talks to buy generic drugmaker Akorn
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
May 6 GSI Group Inc :
* Q1 revenue of $90.3 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
* Sees Q2 adjusted revenue of about $95 million
* Expect full year 2016 adjusted revenue to be up mid-single digits, in range of $375 million to $390 million
* Sees full year 2016 adjusted EPS to be up 8% to 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BUENOS AIRES, April 7 A general strike in Argentina on Thursday that brought transportation to a standstill cost the flagship carrier Aerolineas Argentinas around 120 million pesos ($7.83 million), the company's chief executive, Mario Dell'Acqua, said on Friday.