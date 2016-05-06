UPDATE 3-Germany's Fresenius in talks to buy generic drugmaker Akorn
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
May 6 (Reuters) -
* Windows 10 is now running on 300 million active devices around the world - Microsoft blog Source text (bit.ly/1T2l1Fn) Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, April 7 A general strike in Argentina on Thursday that brought transportation to a standstill cost the flagship carrier Aerolineas Argentinas around 120 million pesos ($7.83 million), the company's chief executive, Mario Dell'Acqua, said on Friday.