Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
May 6 Moody's:
* Total net tax-supported debt for us states was essentially unchanged following its first decline in nearly three decades last year
* Anticipates muted growth in U.S. state debt next year due to continued declines in energy sector, number of states reaching debt issuance limits Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
CARACAS, April 7 Venezuela's central bank has reached a deal that will provide the country with at least $300 million from New York-based investment fund Fintech Advisory Inc to help offset a cash crunch, two market sources and a source close to the government told Reuters on Friday.