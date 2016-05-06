BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Delta International Property Holdings Ltd :
* Weighted average cost of debt is currently 6.88 pct versus 6.94 pct at 30 june 2015.
* Profit for nine months to 31 March 2016 amounted to $22.1 million, compared to a $4.9 million loss last year
* Group's loan to value ratio at 31 March 2016 was 51.7 pct, up from 45.2 pct reported in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.