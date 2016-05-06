BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Goldman Sachs
* Says on april 11, co reached definitive agreement with residential mortgage-backed securities working group of u.s. Financial fraud enforcement task force
* Says the definitive agreement was to resolve its ongoing investigations
* Says agreement resolved actual and potential civil claims by u.s. Doj, the attorney general's offices for the states of california, illinois and new york
* Agreement also resolved actual and potential civil claims by national credit union administration and federal home loan banks of chicago and des moines
* Agreement related to co's securitization, underwriting and sale of residential mortgage-backed securities from 2005 to 2007
* Co has received subpoenas and is engaged in discussions with other regulators as part of inquiries or investigations relating to mortgage-related matters Source text (1.usa.gov/1TrGK6N) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.