BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Allergan Plc :
* Shareholder proposal requesting Allergan's annual report on lobbying activities defeated at Co's annual meeting
* Shareholder proposal for Allergan to have an independent board chairman defeated at Co's annual meeting
* Shareholders voted to approve special resolution to reduce company's capital at annual meeting Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1VMnbfS) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: