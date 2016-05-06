Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
May 6 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc :
* Rexford Industrial acquires four-building industrial complex for $7.7 million
* Acquisition was funded with proceeds from sale and cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg