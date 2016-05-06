BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing
May 6 Integrated Asset Management Corp
* Aum was approximately $2.4 billion at march 31, 2016, versus $1.8 billion for quarter ended march 31, 2015
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.01
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.