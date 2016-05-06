BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
* Targeting ebitda margin in range of 14.5% to 15% of sales in 2016
* Aam is targeting full year capital spending of approximately 6% of sales in 2016
* Is targeting sales of $4.0 billion in 2016
* American axle & manufacturing holdings inc sees free cash flow in range of $120 million to $140 million in 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.