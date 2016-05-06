BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc :
* FY profit before tax 454.8 million naira versus 326 million naira a year ago
* FY total revenue of 5.09 billion naira versus 5.84 billion naira year ago Source : bit.ly/23uBbdz Further company coverage:
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.