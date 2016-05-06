UPDATE 3-Germany's Fresenius in talks to buy generic drugmaker Akorn
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
May 6 Wildcat Capital Management LLC:
* Wildcat Capital issues letter to board of Sorrento Therapeutics
* Calls on Sorrento board to replace CEO
* Wildcat Capital says letter also calls for appointment of three Wildcat nominees to board to lead a special committee
* Wildcat Capital calls on Sorrento board to terminate financing transactions and initiate a sale process for company
* Wildcat Capital calls upon Sorrento board to meet Wildcat's demands or to immediately resign and allow another slate of directors to effect such actions
* Wildcat Capital says its clients hold an ownership stake of 6.5 percent of common stock of Sorrento Therapeutics
BUENOS AIRES, April 7 A general strike in Argentina on Thursday that brought transportation to a standstill cost the flagship carrier Aerolineas Argentinas around 120 million pesos ($7.83 million), the company's chief executive, Mario Dell'Acqua, said on Friday.