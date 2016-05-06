Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
May 6 Fitch:
* Energy sector won't fuel U.S. consumer credit downturn
* Sees elevated credit degradation for community banks, lenders with consumer loan portfolios in impacted u.s. Regions to occur in near term
* Believe job losses in U.S. energy sector to accelerate if recent rebound in oil prices is not sustained Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CARACAS, April 7 Venezuela's central bank has reached a deal that will provide the country with at least $300 million from New York-based investment fund Fintech Advisory Inc to help offset a cash crunch, two market sources and a source close to the government told Reuters on Friday.