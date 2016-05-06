BRIEF-Penntex Midstream Partners Q4 loss per share $0.18
* Penntex Midstream Partners, Lp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
May 6 Cheniere Energy Partners Lp Holdings Llc
* Board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.020 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penntex Midstream Partners, Lp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Ultratech,Veeco merger deal termination fee set at $26.5 million - sec filing
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement