May 6 Northstar Realty Finance Corp

* Entered exclusive negotiations for a tri-party all stock "at market" business combination based on historical trading prices

* Colony Capital, Northstar Asset Management Group and Northstar Realty Finance confirm discussions

* Northstar Realty Finance Corp says parties do not intend to provide interim updates