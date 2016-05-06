BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics provides update on arbitration
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
May 6 Ellington Financial Llc :
* Estimated book value per common share as of April 30, 2016 was $21.02 , or $20.73 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement
* Natera Inc announces appointment of mike brophy as new chief financial officer
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - signed a $150 million royalty agreement with healthcare royalty partners