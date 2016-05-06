BRIEF-Penntex Midstream Partners Q4 loss per share $0.18
* Penntex Midstream Partners, Lp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
May 6 Berkshire Hathaway
* Management recently became aware that one of co's foreign subsidiaries made sales through a third-party distributor to customers in iran
* Total net income attributable to sales to iran parties was approximately $2,500
* Will submit further information to ofac and bis after completing internal investigation that co is conducting with assistance of outside counsel
* Total revenues to unit from sales to iran parties, which took place from june 2013 through november 2015, were about $45,000
* Co's unit has stopped all shipments to iran parties, and unit does not intend to engage in other dealings with the iran parties - sec filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1UFN4gr Further company coverage:
* Ultratech,Veeco merger deal termination fee set at $26.5 million - sec filing
* Pernix therapeutics - pernix and gsk had been in arbitration regarding claims related to treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement