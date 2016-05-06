BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare says Steven Fishman to resign from board effective immediately
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
May 6 Nikkei:
* Terumo is expected to report group operating profit of roughly 81 billion yen ($760 mln) for fiscal year ended march 31, rising around 20 pct - Nikkei
* Terumo's sales apparently grew 8 pct to around 530 billion yen for fiscal year ended march 31 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1ryyStX) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, April 7 Yum Brands Inc investors said they have withdrawn a shareholder proposal requesting that the company phase out harmful antibiotic use in its meat supply, after Yum's KFC restaurant chain made public a plan to ban the use of human antibiotics in the chicken it buys.