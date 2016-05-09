UPDATE 5-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Biglari Holdings Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share $41.16
* Reported investment partnership gains of $79 million during the quarter versus $23 million last year
* Qtrly revenue $208.2 million versus $205.8 million Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1SYgtkw )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20