May 7 (Reuters) -

* Gaw Capital Partners plans surge of investment in Japanese hotels, commercial buildings and other real estate over next two years - Nikkei

* Gaw Capital Partners sees Japan as critical market, will spend $300 mln to $400 mln on property in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya areas by 2017 - Nikkei

* Gaw Capital Partners plans $1.5 Bln - $2 Bln investment in Asia over next three years, With $800 Mln - $1 Bln for real estate on Chinese mainland - Nikkei

* Gaw Capital Partners also plans to spend around $100 mln to renovate Pacific Century Place in Beijing - Nikkei