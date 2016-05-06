May 6 Voya Financial Inc

* Amended and restated terms of amended and restated revolving credit agreement dated as of February 14, 2014

* Dated as of February 14, 2014 aggregate amount of up to $2.25 billion is available for issuances of letters of credit

* Second amended and restated credit agreement matures on May 6, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)