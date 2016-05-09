BRIEF-Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering sees Q1 2017 net profit to be about 14 mln yuan
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be about 14 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (955,200 million yuan)
May 9 Nordic Nanovector ASA :
* Nordic Nanovector announces that its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a new Phase 1 clinical study of Betalutin in a second non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) indication is now open with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
* Plans to investigate Betalutin in relapsed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) patients who are ineligible for stem cell transplant
* The Phase 1 dose-finding study (Lymrit 37-05) has a classical 3+3 dose-escalation design and is expected to enrol up to 24 patients in the US and Europe
* Now expects the first DLBCL patient to be enrolled and treated in 2H 2016 compared to 1H 2016 as previously communicated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan