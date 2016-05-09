May 9 Sun Ltd :

* Quarter ended March 31, 2016 group total revenue of 1.54 billion rupees versus 1.24 billion rupees year ago

* Qtrly group profit before tax of 103.8 million rupees versus 88.2 million rupees year ago

* Says despite encouraging level of group's forward bookings, Q4 results will remain difficult due to seasonality of mauritian hotel industry

* Says the co is reaching final implementation stage of significant reorganisation program which is expected to lead to improved results from next financial year

* Says average daily room rate reached rs 7,762, up 34% versus comparable quarter last year (or +18% on a like-for-like basis)