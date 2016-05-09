BRIEF-Shenzhen CAU Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 mln yuan to 3 mln yuan
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan
May 9 Korian :
* Korian announces a proposed acquisition in Belgium
* Announced signing of proposed acquisition of Belgian group, Foyer de Lork
* As part of transaction, Korian expects to retain ownership of 4 facilities while other facilities in network would be sold
* This transaction will be financed with cash from Korian and available bank credit lines
* Transaction is expected to be accretive on an earnings per share basis in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan
April 17 Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Co Ltd :