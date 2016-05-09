BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate considers streamlining existing residential, commercial & leasing businesses
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
May 9 Capman Oyj :
* CapMan Real Estate sells an office building in a well-established and expanding business area in Northern Stockholm
* Agreed to sell "Apelsinen 4" to property company Humlegården Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)