BRIEF-Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering sees Q1 2017 net profit to be about 14 mln yuan
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be about 14 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (955,200 million yuan)
May 9 Novacyt SA :
* Novacyt announces clinical trial collaboration with the St. Stephen's AIDS Trust to expand potential market opportunities of its core NOVAprep technology
* Novacyt has signed a five year master clinical trial agreement with the St Stephen`s AIDS Trust which is linked to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital and Imperial College London
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan