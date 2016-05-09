DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 9 Zehnder Group AG :
* Is going to invest around 20 million euros ($22.82 million) in building a brand new towel radiator factory in Manisa (TR) Source text: bit.ly/1TywNo9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8764 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Air Force will this weekend deploy a small number of F-35A fighter jets to Europe for several weeks of training with other U.S. and NATO military aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday.