May 9 Lastminute.Com NV :

* Sees FY 2016 achieving an adjusted EBITDA of over 25 million euros ($28.52 million) compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA in 2015

* 2016 outlook: net financial position is expected to be positive and above 75 million euros by year end, up 10 pct from 2015 results of 68.1 million euros. Revenues are expected to increase year-on-year ($1 = 0.8767 euros)