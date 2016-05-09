Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 9 Lastminute.Com NV :
* Sees FY 2016 achieving an adjusted EBITDA of over 25 million euros ($28.52 million) compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA in 2015
* 2016 outlook: net financial position is expected to be positive and above 75 million euros by year end, up 10 pct from 2015 results of 68.1 million euros. Revenues are expected to increase year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order