May 9 Pankl Racing Systems AG :

* Q1 EBIT increased by 2 pct from 4.8 million euros to 4.9 million euros ($5.58 million)

* Q1 revenues 48.829 million euros versus 46.719 million euros year ago

* Q1 net earnings attributable to shareholders of Pankl Group amounted to 3.7 million euros or 1.19 euros per share (2015 Q1: 3.7 million euros or 1.18 euros per share)

* In total, we anticipate satisfactory results for fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8775 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)