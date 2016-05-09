May 9 Millicom International Cellular

* Swedish prosecutor notifies Millicom that it has discontinued its preliminary investigation due to lack of jurisdiction

* Millicom continues to cooperate with law enforcement authorities in the United States

* On 21 October 2015 Millicom issued a press release announcing that it had voluntarily reported to law enforcement authorities in the United States and Sweden potential improper payments made on behalf of the company's joint venture in Guatemala