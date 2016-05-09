May 9 Allergan Plc

* Allergan and Richter announce positive phase iii results for ulipristal acetate 5 and 10 mg in treatment of uterine fibroids

* New drug application for treatment of uterine fibroids is planned to be submitted in 2017

* Second of two clinical trials-venus II-is anticipated to be completed this year with topline results expected in first half of 2017