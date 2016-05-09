May 9 Kotipizza Group Oyj :

* Total sales of Kotipizza chain up 23.8 percent, same-store sales up 19.8 percent in April compared to those in previous year

* Says monthly sales amounted to 7.14 million euros ($8.14 million) and last year to 5.77 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8773 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)