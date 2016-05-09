May 9 Salvepar Sa :

* Announces a 3.7x gross result on its investment in MultiPlan

* Closing of the sale transaction is expected to take place before the end of H1

* Announces that the estimated capital gain for Salvepar in connection with its investment amounts to 39.7 million euros ($45.25 million) Source text: bit.ly/1rCeFU8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8773 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)