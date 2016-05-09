May 9 CIE Automotive SA :

* Says has signed agreement to buy Grupo Amaya Telleria for 186 million euros ($212.1 million)

* Says Grupo Amaya Telleria is involved in manufacturing of components for the automotive sector and has operations in Spain (Basque Country and Galicia), Slovakia, Mexico and Brazil

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)