Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 9 G5 Entertainment publ AB :
* Q1 consolidated revenue 101.2 million Swedish crowns ($12.45 million) versus 97.6 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating profit 8.9 million crowns versus 4.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1306 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order