May 9 Nexus AG :

* Q1 EBIT increased considerably and improved by 21.8 pct to 2.590 million euros ($2.95 million)(Q1-2015: 2.126 million euros)

* Sales increased by approx. 14.7 pct from 22.767 million euros (Q1-2015) to 26.113 million euros in Q1 2016

* Consolidated surplus amounted to 2.353 million euros for Q1 2016 following 2.087 million euros(Q1-2015) and consequently increased by 12.7 pct ($1 = 0.8768 euros)