May 9 Sygnis AG :

* Plans to acquire profitable proteomics player Expedeon Holdings Ltd

* Combined 2016 pro-forma revenues to exceed 5 million euros ($5.7 million)

* Planned capital increase by way of a rights offering of up to 20.5 million shares

* Expected proceeds of up to 5 million euros to cover additional cash payment to expedeon shareholders and transaction-related expenses

* New shares not subscribed will be offered to expedeon shareholders as contribution in kind in exchange for expedeon shares Source text: bit.ly/1WjJZo0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)