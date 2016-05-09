BRIEF-Shenzhen CAU Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 mln yuan to 3 mln yuan
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan
May 9 Sygnis AG :
* Plans to acquire profitable proteomics player Expedeon Holdings Ltd
* Combined 2016 pro-forma revenues to exceed 5 million euros ($5.7 million)
* Planned capital increase by way of a rights offering of up to 20.5 million shares
* Expected proceeds of up to 5 million euros to cover additional cash payment to expedeon shareholders and transaction-related expenses
* New shares not subscribed will be offered to expedeon shareholders as contribution in kind in exchange for expedeon shares Source text: bit.ly/1WjJZo0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 17 Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Co Ltd :