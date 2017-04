May 9 Soprano Oyj :

* Sells three e-commerce shops to Ambientia E-commerce Oy

* Soprano Commerce Oy, Lemonline Oy and virolainen Pipfrog AS move to Ambienta

* 33 employees in Finland and Estonia move to Ambientia E-commerce

