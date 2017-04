May 9 Moody's:

* Moody's - Malaysia's Islamic banks show greater growth stability and better asset quality versus Indonesian peers in the current downcycle

* Moody's - Banks in Malaysia and Indonesia are recording slower growth in Islamic financing, reflecting broader slowdown in their respective economies

* Moody's - "Asset growth and asset quality of Islamic banks in Malaysia and Indonesia will continue to diverge"

