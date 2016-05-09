May 9 Intracom Holdings SA :

* Its unit INTRASOFT chosen part of consortium by Australian government

* Consortium's project concerns installation of online platform to collect revenue and payments

* Project is part of a broader 3-year plan with total costs 30.0 million Australian dollars ($22.03 million)

* This project is the first one implemented by Intrasoft in Australia Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3617 Australian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)