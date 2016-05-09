Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 9 Intracom Holdings SA :
* Its unit INTRASOFT chosen part of consortium by Australian government
* Consortium's project concerns installation of online platform to collect revenue and payments
* Project is part of a broader 3-year plan with total costs 30.0 million Australian dollars ($22.03 million)
* This project is the first one implemented by Intrasoft in Australia Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3617 Australian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order