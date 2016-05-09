UPDATE 5-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc
* Q1 revenue rose 13 percent to $113.8 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Reiterates its prior guidance for fiscal year ending December 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view $112.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Has signed a definitive agreement to acquire emerging markets communications
* Under agreement, GEE will pay $550 million for EMC
* EMC shareholders will receive $30 million in cash and 6.6 million shares of gee stock at closing and another $25 million in 2017
* Combined company expected to generate pro forma revenue of $660-690 million in 2016
* Dave Davis, chief executive officer of GEE, will be CEO of combined company
* Annual synergies from deal expected to reach $40 million
* Abel Avellan, chief executive officer of EMC, is expected to serve as GEE's president and chief strategy officer
* As result of deal, Abry Partners will buy equity position in GEE and right to nominate member to GEE's board of directors Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1QWg5gV )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20