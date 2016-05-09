May 9 SunEdison Inc -

* On May 6, 2016, filed with United States Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York Tranche B loan syndication procedures

* Certain holders of Co's notes due 2018, certain lenders being afforded opportunity to subscribe to provide financing as Tranche B lenders