May 9 WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :

* WCM disposes Bremerhaven asset at book value

* Selling price equals book value as of Dec. 31, 2015

* Including recent divestment of three assets wcm has sold four non-strategic assets totalling 25 million euros ($28.46 million)in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)