May 9 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd

* Implementing management reform plans including voluntary retirement of manager-level employees

* Last week, implemented an organizational reshuffle by slimming down the number of departments from 391 to 305

* Plans also include sell-off of non-core assets such as recreational facilities