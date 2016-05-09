May 9 Elve SA :

* Prososes cash return to shareholders of 793,800 euros ($904,217.58) in total

* Cash return by increasing nominal value of shares to 1.20 euros from 0.30 euros and reducing number of shares (Reverse split: 1 new share for every 4 old) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)