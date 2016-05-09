Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 9 Affecto Plc :
* Q1 net sales 27.3 million euros ($31.08 million) versus 29.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating profit 1.0 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
* 2016 outlook remains unchanged
* Expects its revenue to stay at the same level or grow slightly and itsoperating profit to grow in 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order