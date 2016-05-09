May 9 Intrepid Potash Inc

* Intrepid Potash announces idling of its West facility; takes next step in business transformation

* Decision to idle operations at its West facility and transition facility to a care-and-maintenance mode

* Approximately 300 of Intrepid's employees will be impacted by decision

* West facility is expected to transition to a care-and-maintenance mode in July

* Intrepid's North facility plans to offer other products, including 62% K20 products

* Intrepid is also exploring additional ways to generate salt by-product revenues

* Intrepid potash announces idling of its West facility