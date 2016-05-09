UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 Intrepid Potash Inc
* Intrepid Potash announces idling of its West facility; takes next step in business transformation
* Decision to idle operations at its West facility and transition facility to a care-and-maintenance mode
* Approximately 300 of Intrepid's employees will be impacted by decision
* West facility is expected to transition to a care-and-maintenance mode in July
* Intrepid's North facility plans to offer other products, including 62% K20 products
* Intrepid is also exploring additional ways to generate salt by-product revenues
* Intrepid potash announces idling of its West facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy